Police officers are at the scene of an incident in Carmarthenshire, where a woman has been taken to hospital to be treated for what are believed to be stab wounds.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers are currently in attendance at Picton Terrace and Carmarthen Park, following a report of an assault at just after 4pm.
A police spokesperson said: “A woman has been taken to hospital to be treated for what are believed to be stab wounds, and is currently in a stable condition.
“A scene inside the park has been cordoned off, and Picton Terrace is currently closed to traffic while officers examine the scene and carry out enquiries to locate the suspect.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to get in touch with police in one of the following ways:
💬 | Direct message us on social media
📞 | 101
