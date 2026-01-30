Dyfed-Powys Police are continuing to search for a suspect in connection to a stabbing in Carmarthen yesterday (January 29).
A woman was taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds; whilst a scene inside the park was cordoned off, and Picton Terrace alongside the public park closed to traffic while police officers examined the scene.
Giving an update late on Thursday night (January 29), a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police stated: “We remain at a number of scenes in Carmarthen as an investigation into an attempt murder continues.
“Officers have been in the Picton Terrace and Carmarthen Park areas since just after 4pm today (Thursday, January 29) when it was reported that a woman had suffered stab wounds while in the park.
“The victim was taken to hospital, where she is being treated for injuries to her torso and hand.
“A male suspect – who is known to the victim – has been identified, and enquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest him.”
Detective Superintendent Anthony Evans said: “I am aware that this is an incident which is understandably causing concern in the area, I wish to assure the local community that our officers are following all possible lines of enquiry to locate and arrest the suspect as quickly as possible.
“You will continue to see police in the areas around Picton Terrace, Carmarthen Park and other addresses as we investigate this appalling incident.
“Our enquiries so far have led us to understand that this was not a random attack, and that the suspect and victim were known to each other.
“We are now actively looking for a named individual, and should we need the public’s assistance in locating him we will issue further information.“
“If you were in Carmarthen Park at around 4pm [on Thursday, January 29] and saw any behaviour that you would consider to be suspicious, or anyone leaving the area at speed, please do not hesitate to contact us.”
