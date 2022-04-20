Police patrol licensed venues

NORTH Wales Police (NWP)took part in patrols of Bala on Saturday night and escorted one man off a licensed premises in the town.

A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “On Saturday evening, our Gwynedd South Neighbourhood Policing Team were out on high visibility patrols in the Bala town area, with several music events taking place in some of the licensed premises.

“Officers assisted staff in escorting a male who was causing problems in one of the licensed premises, as well as closely working in partnership with the licensees in the town.