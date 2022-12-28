Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of neglect after the death of an eight-year-old girl in Ceredigion.
The girl from Maes-y-Deri in Lampeter died last Thursday evening (22 December) and Public Health Wales are also investigating a possible link to invasive Strep A – a rare but serious infection.
Dyfed-Powys Police told the Cambrian News: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden unexplained death of an eight-year-old girl.
“A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect on Friday, 23 December, and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”
Dr Graham Brown, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is working with Hywel Dda University Health Board and Ceredigion Council following the death of a child in Lampeter.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected. Public Health Wales cannot comment on individual cases.
“We are investigating links to Invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS), a very rare complication of Group A Streptococcal infection.
“While we understand that parents are likely to be worried, cases of iGAS remain rare in Wales, and children have a very low risk of contracting the disease.”