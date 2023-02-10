POLICE have released an E-fit of a man they would like to speak to following a serious incident an Aberystwyth public toilets.
Officers have released the E-fit following a serious incident at the public toilets on Marine Terrace in Aberystwyth in November 2022.
A police spokesperson said: “In November Dyfed-Powys Police issued an appeal over an assault in the public toilets between Queen’s Road and Marine Terrace, Aberystwyth on Tuesday, 8 November 2022.
“However, since reviewing information, we now believe there is an element of voyeurism to the incident.
“No-one was injured.
“The suspect is described as a tall white male, of a chunky build with grey stubble beard. We don’t have a description of his clothes but he was wearing smart, black laced shoes with a scuffed pointed front.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who was at or near the location between 5pm and 5.40pm on that day, is asked to contact us.
“Are you the man in this image or do you know who he is? Please, let us know.”
You can contact Dyfed-Powys Police by phoning 101, emailing [email protected] or visiting https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline
Quote reference: DPP/1771/08/11/2022/02/C.
You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.