Police release E-fit of man in connection with rape investigation at mid Wales festival
OFFICERS have released an E-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape investigation at last weekend’s Green Man Festival.
The festival, which is held in the Brecon Beacons, near Crickhowell, took place last weekend and is Wales largest music festival, with around 25,000 people attending.
Dyfed-Powys Police say they are investigating a rape allegation over the weekend.
Police say the E-fit is of a man who was in the Chai Wallahs tent in the early hours of Sunday morning, 21 August 2022.
The man is described as being in his mid-20s, 5ft 11ins, of average build, with light brown hair and a big forehead, and is said to be white but with a tan.
He is believed to have dark eyes and thick eyebrows and was wearing a costume chicken hat, fine knit sweater (possibly maroon) and slim fit jeans.
DI Fay Lantos said: “We are keen to identify this man who may be able to help us with our enquiries.
“If this is you, you know who he is or if you have pictures of him from the festival, please get in touch with us.”
Police continue to appeal for anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation to get in touch through the dedicated Public Portal
You can also contact police by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Quote reference: DPP/0316/21/08/2022/02/C.
