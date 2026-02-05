A Capel Bangor man has been banned from the road for 18 months by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath to police in Cardigan.
Daniel Bentham, of 2 Cefn Melindwr, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen at Cardigan police station on 18 January this year.
Magistrates disqualified Bentham from driving for 18 months.
Bentham was also handed a 12 month community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
Bentham must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
