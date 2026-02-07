The 15-year-old-boy who attacked a teacher at Milford Haven Comprehensive School is due to appear in court today - with it now confirmed that the victim did actually sustain stab wounds.
The incident occurred at approximately 3.20pm on Thursday afternoon (February 5), with the school placed into lockdown would like to both safeguard pupils and teachers, and to trace the suspect as soon as the report was received.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Briggs said: “Following the incident at Milford Haven Comprehensive School on Thursday February 5, a 15-year-old boy has been charged with Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm and Possession of a Bladed Article on education premises.
“He has been remanded in custody to appear at Swansea Magistrates Court today (Saturday February 7).
“We are continuing to support the victim whilst they recover from this traumatic event. Following detailed enquiries by specialist officers, injuries initially assessed and described as non-stab injuries have now been confirmed as stab wounds.
“A statement at an early stage of the investigation was based on preliminary information available at the time.
“There will continue to be a higher than usual police presence in the area over the coming days to provide further reassurance. Officers will be working closely with local secondary schools to offer support over the coming week.”
Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Jon Harvey, said: “We would like to thank staff and pupils at Milford Haven School for implementing a swift and effective lockdown in response to this incident.
“While the school will be closed to pupils [on Friday] if there are any learners who require additional support they are welcome to attend and there will also be support for staff on site.
“We’d like to reassure the learners and parents of the school, along with the wider community that all measures to ensure safety are being taken.”
Mr Daryl John, Deputy Headteacher, said: “On behalf of the school staff and governors, I would like to thank and praise all of the staff and the small number of pupils who remained on site.
“They all conducted themselves with professionalism and were calm throughout. We are extremely grateful to the emergency services for their rapid and effective response. Our heartfelt best wishes go out to our colleague, and we look forward to their full and speedy recovery.”
Cllr Harvey, added: “I am pleased to hear that the school will reopen on Monday and welcome back our learners.
“If there are any pupils who have been affected by the incident and require additional support, please ask teachers or staff who will be able to help with well-being provision.
“I would once again like to thank staff and pupils at Milford Haven School for their immediate response to the incident. Thanks also go to the wider school family across the community for their support following this challenging period.
“Along with our partners we want to reassure the learners and parents of Milford Haven School, and all schools across Pembrokeshire, that the safety and well-being of everyone is the highest priority. This, of course, includes our dedicated teachers and other school staff.
“Lockdowns such as that implemented on Thursday afternoon are routinely rehearsed by schools so that on the very rare occasions where they are needed, everyone knows what to do.
“As a Local Authority we will of course continue to support Milford Haven School in whatever way possible following this awful incident.”
Senedd Member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Samuel Kurtz said the incident was ‘deeply concerning’
“Sadly, violence in our schools is becoming all too common, and thanks must go to the emergency services for their timely response,” he remarked.
“Thoughts are with the injured teacher, their family and the wider school community following the events.”
