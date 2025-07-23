Police are appealing for information to find this man.
They would like to speak with them regarding an incident at Asda Pwllheli at around 10.30am on 10 July.
“If you know who this person is, or have any information that could help, please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000568008,” a North Wales Police Gwynedd South spokesperson said.
“We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch.”
