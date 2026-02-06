Politicians have called for more to be done to improve safety in our schools following the arrest of a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after a teacher was injured at a Pembrokeshire comprehensive school.
The teacher who was attacked by a pupil brandishing a weapon at Milford Haven Comprehensive School on Thursday afternoon (February 5), has now been discharged from hospital.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.
It was confirmed by Dyfed Powys Police that the teacher’s injury was not a stab injury. A lock down at the school was implemented during the time of the incident.
Commenting, Welsh Conservative Member of the Senedd for for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Paul Davies said: “This has come as a huge shock to people across Milford Haven and the wider community. Incidents like this are not what anyone expects to see in a local school, and my thoughts are firmly with the teacher who was injured, as well as the pupils, staff and families who have been affected.
“Our schools should be places where children can learn and teachers can work without fear. When something like this happens, it understandably causes anxiety for parents and raises serious questions about safety and discipline in our classrooms.
“While incidents of this nature are rare, they reflect growing concerns being raised by teachers and parents across Wales about rising levels of violence in schools. We need to take those concerns seriously and act decisively to prevent situations like this from happening again.”
Senedd Member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Samuel Kurtz said the incident was ‘deeply concerning’
“Sadly, violence in our schools is becoming all too common, and thanks must go to the emergency services for their timely response,” he remarked.
“Thoughts are with the injured teacher, their family and the wider school community following the events.”
Also commenting, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education, Natasha Asghar MS said:“This is a deeply distressing incident and our thoughts are with the teacher, pupils and families affected at Milford Haven Comprehensive School. Schools must always be places of safety for both staff and students.
“However, this case also highlights a wider and deeply concerning trend under Labour and Plaid’s watch, with rising levels of violence in schools, record numbers of physical assaults on teachers and a sharp increase in serious incidents involving weapons.
“The Welsh Conservatives believe urgent action is needed to restore safety and discipline in our classrooms. That means introducing automatic expulsions for pupils who bring weapons onto school grounds, banning mobile phones in schools and preventing under-16s from accessing social media.
“These measures are about protecting teachers, safeguarding pupils and rebuilding trust in our education system.”
Superintendent Chris Neve of Dyfed-Powys Police said: “I would like to reassure parents, and the wider community, that swift action was taken to both safeguard pupils and teachers, and to trace the suspect as soon as this report was received.
“The teacher has now been discharged from hospital and is being supported by specialist officers. All pupils at the location were safe, and all returned home unharmed. A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.
“Parents and guardians will continue to receive any future updates directly through the school app.
“You will see a higher than usual police presence in the area over the coming days – these will be dedicated patrols to provide further reassurance to those living in and attending school in the area.”
Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Jon Harvey, said: “We would like to thank staff and pupils at Milford Haven School for implementing a swift and effective lockdown in response to this incident.
“While the school will be closed to pupils [on Friday] if there are any learners who require additional support they are welcome to attend and there will also be support for staff on site.
“We’d like to reassure the learners and parents of the school, along with the wider community that all measures to ensure safety are being taken.”
