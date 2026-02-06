A Llandysul man has admitted making indecent images of children over a five year span.
Wayne Evans, of Eithinog. Pentrecourt Road, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 5 February.
The 59-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to three charges of making a total of 23 indecent images of children in Llandysul between 1 February 2020 and 28 January last year.
13 of the 23 images were of the most serious category A.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Evans is due to be sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 27 February.
Evans will now have to register with police for the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing and was remanded on unconditional bail.
