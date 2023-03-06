POLICE have seized a motorbike from a teenager in Dolgellau following complaints of bikes being ridden illegally.
North Wales Police's De Gwynedd team said on social media on Monday: “A second motorbike has been seized and a local 18-year-old male has been reported for various driving offences following numerous reports we have had about off road motorbikes being ridden around illegally around the Dolgellau area.
“Anti social driving is one of our district priorities and we will carry on to target these individuals in the coming weeks - giving the clear message that dangerous, poor and anti-social riding will not be tolerated.”