Dyfed-Powys Police should consider undertaking analysis of crime and anti-social behaviour among 18 to 25-year-olds, a review has found.
The Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner’s Select Committee has released the findings of their review into crime and anti-social behaviour (ASB) intervention, prevention, and engagement services for young adults aged 18-25.
The Select Committee set 13 recommendations linked to areas for improvement including for Dyfed-Powys Police “to consider undertaking a structured analysis of crime and ASB committed by 18–25-year-olds, to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the intervention, prevention, and engagement services which need to be in place for this age group” and to “ensure a focus on social and emotional skills and healthy relationships in services for young adults.”
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