A fundraising concert has raised £4,974.05 for the Leri Cancer Unit at Bronglais Hospital.
The concert, organised by Megan Jones-Roberts, took place at Llety Parc Hotel in Aberystwyth.
Megan received matched funding from Santander.
Megan said: “I enjoy organising concerts and coffee mornings to raise money for different charities.
“So far, I have raised £132,000 for different charities.
“The concert was fun.
“I have helpers who support me on the night with raffles and auctions and plenty of people willing to donate various things to raise money.
“Thank you to Anwen and Ffion who helped the tickets, raffle and auction.”
Paige Denyer, Fundraising Support Officer, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Megan for her fantastic effort.”
