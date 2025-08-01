Aberystwyth’s Bay Gallery has officially opened.
The mayor, Cllr Emlyn Jones, opened the venue on 25 July.
The gallery also welcomed Elin Jones MS and Cllr John Roberts, council vice-chairman, artists, art lovers, local businesses, residents, and dignitaries to celebrate the gallery’s mix of contemporary artists and makers from Cardigan Bay.
The mayor praised the gallery as “a great example of how the arts can enrich our town’s cultural life, create opportunity, and bring communities together.”
Gallery owner and curator Jeni Pain said: “We’re humbled by the overwhelming support shown this evening.
“This is only the beginning — we want to make art accessible, inclusive, and reflective of the diverse voices that make up our region.”
The gallery’s summer opening hours are Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sunday, 11am-4pm.
