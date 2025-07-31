The Magic Lantern in Tywyn continue to deliver live music every Friday.
On 8 August at 9pm, enjoy the sounds of the 60's and 70's in the company of Frank and Gaz.
The following Friday, at 9pm on 15 August, listen to The Hicksters.
This Aberystwyth based outfit comprises of six accomplished musicians, captivating audiences with their joyous and infectious enthusiasm for the music they love.
Expect Irish jigs and reels, through bluegrass and country to 70s Southern rock, comprising of four part vocal harmonies, fiddle, guitars, bass and drums - ensuring a depth of soundscape that makes you dance and sing your heart out with them!
For more information and tickets, visit the Magic Lantern website.
