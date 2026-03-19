Police are warning residents and business owners to be vigilant following a rise in heating oil thefts across Gwynedd and Anglesey.
Officers have received reports of thefts from the Caernarfon, Pwllheli, Criccieth, Amlwch and Rhosneigr areas in the last three months.
If you have an oil tank, police say you should consider hiding its location, fitting your oil tank with a padlock or lockable filler cap, securing it within a cage, installing lockable gates, fitting an electronic gauge that can activate an alarm when the oil level drops, fitting security lights near to the oil tank location, and fitting CCTV cameras.
“If you have any information about oil thefts, contact us via our website, by calling 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers,” a police spokesperson said.
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