Police are urging drivers not to fall victim to a new scam that is sweeping across mid and west Wales.
Officers at Dyfed-Powys Police say they have received a number of reports from people who have been sent a text, telling them they have received a parking fine.
These texts are a scam as local authorities would not send text messages asking for payment.
In a social media post, police say: "We have received a number of reports from people who have been receiving text messages claiming to be from "a local council", advising them to pay a Parking Penalty Charges Notice via a link sent to them.
"Councils will NEVER send a text message asking you to pay a PCN.
"If you receive a text message, DO NOT make any payment and do not provide your bank details.
"Delete the text message
"PCNs are issued on the spot by Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers or by post with details provided by the DVLA.
"If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, report it to Dyfed Powys Police.
"You can forward scam text messages to 7726 to report them and scam websites can be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre.