Gwynedd Council is marking the first anniversary of its partnership with The Wallich delivering the Housing First service, helping people experiencing homelessness to access stable housing and support.
The Housing First service helps people support needs experiencing homelessness by offering a stable home first without preconditions, rather than temporary accommodation. Once they have a safe and long-term place to live, Wallich officers can deliver support tailored to the individual’s needs.
Over the past year, the service, funded by Gwynedd Council through the Welsh Government’s Housing Support Grant, has rehoused nine people. Seven people have been supported to access mental health services. Eight people have received support related to substance use.
Ensuring no-one is homeless in Gwynedd is a key priority for the council, with schemes underway to develop more supported housing units and provide support packages for private landlords to encourage access to additional housing. These plans come under the council's £190 million Housing Action Plan.
Someone who received support through the service but wishes to remain anonymous said: “I’ve been homeless since 2018 and living in emergency accommodation from the council since. But since meeting The Wallich, I can’t believe how much support and help I’ve received. Hats off to them. I’ve never had this kind of support before.
“Now I’m in a very good place. I’m happy, which is something I haven’t been for many years. I’ve got a little one-bedroom flat that I’ll be moving into at the beginning of December. It’s small steps, but I’ve got good plans for the new year. Have patience and good things will come. That’s the key.”
Nicola Lamerick, Housing First Manager at The Wallich, thanked their our partner agencies “for their continued support of the project”, adding: “In Gwynedd, we’ve supported individuals who were in incredibly difficult circumstances when we first met them, and now, they’re thriving. I’m immensely proud of the work of my team, their dedication and compassion are genuinely life-changing for those we support. We’ve made fantastic progress, with nearly half of those we support having moved on from long periods of homelessness and now living in safe, permanent accommodation.
“To sustain this momentum, we need more homes. We invite landlords and housing providers to get in touch with us to help drive this service forward. Together, we can offer hope, stability, and a future to those who need it most."
Cllr Paul Rowlinson, Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, said: “Housing First provides a stable home quickly, alongside effective support for people with complex needs experiencing homelessness. The model has been proven to work worldwide, and I’m pleased to see people in Gwynedd benefitting from such a compassionate service. Working in partnership with The Wallich has been key to this success.
“Supporting people experiencing homelessness is a priority for us, and the success of this scheme is one part of our wider commitment to ensure no-one is homeless in Gwynedd.”
If you are homeless, or worried about someone sleeping rough, call 01286 685100 or email [email protected].
To offer a property to the service, email:
