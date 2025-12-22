Nicola Lamerick, Housing First Manager at The Wallich, thanked their our partner agencies “for their continued support of the project”, adding: “In Gwynedd, we’ve supported individuals who were in incredibly difficult circumstances when we first met them, and now, they’re thriving. I’m immensely proud of the work of my team, their dedication and compassion are genuinely life-changing for those we support. We’ve made fantastic progress, with nearly half of those we support having moved on from long periods of homelessness and now living in safe, permanent accommodation.