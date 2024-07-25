BOAT owners are being warned to remain vigilant following a series of high value marine thefts in Pwllheli.
North Wales Police says boat engines and equipment have been stolen in four separate incidents in the town over recent weeks, with two occurring in recent days.
Detective Sergeant Arron Hughes said: “Anyone who owns a boat or a jet ski locally should consider the security of their belongings following these recent incidents by ensuring everything is secure.
“I would recommend installing CCTV and using anti-theft locks where possible, marking valuable items and removing high value belongings when not in use.
“Any suspicious activity around boat yards, marine service areas or industrial estates should also be reported to us at the earliest opportunity”