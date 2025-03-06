The fire brigade are currently attending a grass fire in Ponterwyd, Ceredigion.
At 9.39am today, Thursday, 6 March, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Aberystwyth and Llanidloes Fire Stations were called to the incident in Ponterwyd.
A fire brigade spokesperson said: “This incident is currently ongoing, crews have responded to a grass fire affecting approximately four hectares of land. Crews are currently utilising an all-terrain vehicle, beaters and backpack sprayers to fight the fire and to stop its spread towards a nearby forestry.
“The wind in the area is currently making conditions difficult for crews.”