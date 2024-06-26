EMERGENCY services have wished a casualty a speedy recovery following a cliff fall at New Quay Head on Tuesday afternoon.
Coastguard, lifeboat, ambulance and police were rushed to the scene at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, 25 June after a person had fallen from the cliff.
New Quay's inshore lifeboat arrived on the scene, where three members went ashore to provide casualty care until paramedics arrived.
An RNLI spokesperson said: "With the assistance of HM Coastguard, the casualty was transferred to the ILB and then on to an ambulance at New Quay harbour.
"Also in attendance, HM Coastguard Aberystwyth, Wales Air Ambulance Charity, Dyfed-Powys Police, Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust and Coastguard helicopter Rescue 187.
"Thank you also to the member of the public from a passing boat who was first on scene to help.
"We wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery."
New Quay Coastguard echoed the sentiments, saying: "A great example of multiple Emergency Services working collaboratively whilst responding to a costal incident.
On behalf of New Quay Coastguard Rescue Team we wish the casualty a speedy recovery.
"Remember if you see anyone in difficulty at sea or along the coast call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."