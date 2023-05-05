PROM walkers are being encouraged to put their best foot forward later this month and help the RNLI.
On Sunday, 21 May at 11am along Aberystwyth Promenade take part in an inclusive fun mayday mile and all that take part will receive a medal.
Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station is hosting the event as part of the national RNLI Mayday Campaign to help raise vital funds for saving lives at sea.
Taking place along the full length of the promenade, the event is designed to be fully inclusive and accessible, utilising a virtually flat course with no gates or steps.
The event is free for those under 3 years of age and for anyone attending as a registered carer for a participant(please still book them a ticket).
Prams and well behaved dogs are also welcome(max. 2 per participant)!
The theme is yellow and / or wellies. The brighter the better!
Event Registration
Tickets are £10 each for adults and £5 for children, you can secure you place via Eventbrite where tickets are limited! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/622476482917
Registration is at 11.00am at the bottom of Constitution Hill, with a safety briefing at 11.15am with the first wave of participants set to start at 11.30am. There is a 1 hour cut off time for participants.
Upon completion of the walk, participants will receive a bespoke finishers’ medal.
The event will be followed by a BBQ at the Lifeboat Station (the finish line!).