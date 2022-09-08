Properties evacuated in Aberystwyth town centre following reports of loud bangs
A STREET in Aberystwyth town centre has been evacuated and a man arrested following reports of loud bangs.
Dyfed-Powys Police was called to a property on Loveden Road at 7.20pm on Wednesday evening following reports of a number of ‘loud bangs’ coming from the vicinity of a property on Loveden Road, which runs between Queen’s Road and North Road.
Residents have been evacuated from properties in the area, with a reception centre set up at Plascrug Leisure Centre.
A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police was called at about 7.20pm on Wednesday evening, 7th September 2022, to a report of a number of loud bangs coming from the vicinity of a property in the Loveden Road area of Aberystwyth.
“A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an explosive substance and currently remains in police custody.
“As a result of further enquiries and advice from MoD explosives experts, we have implemented a cordon, which will see local properties evacuated.
“We are working with other emergency services and the local authority to minimise the impact on the community and bring this incident to a close as safely and quickly as possible.
“The local authority has set up a reception centre at Plascrug Leisure Centre to support anyone displaced by the incident.”
