The RNLI offers group tours to help raise awareness and support for its lifesaving operations. Pwllheli RNLI operates two lifeboats, an all-weather Shannon class and inshore D class and has a dedicated team of volunteers who are lifeboat crew and shore crew members, fundraisers, visits officers and more. Visitors can expect an informative session delivered by experienced volunteers. Pre-booked visits offer an excellent opportunity to see first-hand, the essential work carried out by the RNLI. Visits can be arranged for schools, community groups, clubs and organisations interested in the RNLI.