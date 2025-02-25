Pwllheli RNLI has opened its doors to Prynhawn Difyr, a group of local people eager to learn more about all things lifeboat,
The visit provided attendees, who ranged from school age to retirees, with a deeper knowledge of Pwllheli RNLI’s history, a station tour with an up-close view of the lifeboats and lifesaving kit, as well as engaging conversations with volunteer crew.
Christine Jones, member of Prynhawn Difyr said: “The tour, the station, the volunteers, were all excellent. It was very interesting to learn that the first lifeboat at Pwllheli had sails, and now, with new modern technology, the current all-weather lifeboat can capsize, and right itself, which is astonishing!”
Ros Hemmings, Lead Visits Officer at Pwllheli RNLI said: ‘Pwllheli RNLI station is the town’s best kept secret. One of our local visitors said today that they hadn’t realised what was here. We really look forward to welcoming group visits, it’s all hands on deck. It’s easy to book, just get in touch with the station and we can make arrangements to suit your group’s requirements.'
The RNLI offers group tours to help raise awareness and support for its lifesaving operations. Pwllheli RNLI operates two lifeboats, an all-weather Shannon class and inshore D class and has a dedicated team of volunteers who are lifeboat crew and shore crew members, fundraisers, visits officers and more. Visitors can expect an informative session delivered by experienced volunteers. Pre-booked visits offer an excellent opportunity to see first-hand, the essential work carried out by the RNLI. Visits can be arranged for schools, community groups, clubs and organisations interested in the RNLI.
To book a group visit to Pwllheli Lifeboat Station, interested parties can contact the station directly by phone on 01758 612486 or message the station via its official Facebook page to arrange a suitable time.