Aberdyfi Kite Festival will hold kitemaking workshops for children next month.
From 4pm-7pm on 3 and 4 July, workshops will take place in Neuadd Dyfi.
The workshops are free and take place just days before Aberdyfi’s first kite festival, which can be found on Aberdyfi beach from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, 5 and Sunday, 6 July.
In previous years the kite festival that has been held on Barmouth beach but this year it moves down the coast to Aberdyfi.
Organisers said they wanted to put the festival on a more sustainable footing, to ensure its future, but Barmouth Council weren't able to help as they're fully committed with other events in the town, so “we've found a lovely new home on Aberdyfi beach”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.