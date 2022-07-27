£271,000 to support domestic abuse victims
DYFED-POWYS Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has announced that he has secured £271,000 of additional Ministry of Justice funding that will go towards increasing and strengthening support services for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.
In addition to this funding, the Police and Crime Commissioner has secured funding of £30,882 for a Children’s Independent Sexual Violence Advisor.
Mr Llywelyn said: “Dyfed-Powys Police has identified that a significant amount of resourcing continues to be needed to address safeguarding demand, in particular Domestic Abuse.
“As a result, it is a responsibility of mine to ensure there are appropriate services available to meet the needs of all victims, and that we prioritise investment in services for victims of serious sexual offences.
“I am pleased to have been able to secure this additional funding from the Ministry of Justice.
“Unfortunately, we were only awarded approximately 25 per cent of our total requested funding, and have therefore had to re-prioritise and re-calculate how we can maximise what we achieve.
“However, any increase in funding should still be welcomed as it will enable further access to services for those most in need.”
The funding will be distributed between Advocacy After Fatal Domestic Abuse (AAFDA), Calan DVS, Carmarthen Domestic Abuse Services Ltd, Pembrokeshire People First, Parental Education Growth Support (PEGS), Dewis Choice, Goleudy, and Bawso.
New Pathways has been awarded the grant for a Children’s Independent Sexual Violence Advisor.
