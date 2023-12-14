DYFED-Powys Police has shed light on an operation carried out over the weekend in a bid to make ‘Cardigan a hostile area to drug users and drug dealers.’
The operation, carried out on Saturday night, 9 December, involved officers from Cardigan, as well as members of Aberystwyth and Machynlleth police’s dog section, who walked sniffer dogs through the town’s pubs to sniff out any illegal substances.
Police stop checks were also carried out along the roads entering the town.
The operation was considered a success, resulting in the arrest of a suspected drunk driver, and a foot chase carried out by one officer, who was cheered on by locals outside The Red Lion pub.
A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: “Officers conducting pro-active patrols have approached a person that was suspected of being in possession of a controlled substance. “When trying to engage with the suspect a foot chase has ensued.
“The suspect was apprehended and detained under S.23 of the Misuse of drugs act.
“The operation was considered to be a success with various seizures of Class A drugs. Positive feedback was also received from members of the community including local businesses and public houses.”
The spokesperson highlighted the effectiveness of engaging with the local community to carry out the operation, calling it ‘integral’ to working towards the police’s goal of making Ceredigion a hostile area for the selling and use of drugs.
“Collaborative working with our partner agencies and the local community is integral to working towards achieving the Chief Constables priorities.
“We wish to make the Dyfed-Powys Police area a hostile area to drug users and drug dealers and the operation was set up to send out a strong message that it will not be tolerated and action will be taken to combat this.
“The collaborative approach adopted with local licensed premises in this operation has shown to have positive results and that we are listening to the public’s concerns and will act where possible to address the concerns raised.”