Volunteers from Pwllheli RNLI joined CHPSC Clwb Hwylio Pwllheli Sailing Club members and Plas Heli berth holders for a charity ride to Abersoch to raise money for Bryn Beryl Hospital.
The event, on 6 August, raised £140 for the the hospital, and formed part of the Mark Southee Charity Run, where supporters walked or ran the equivalent distance.
Pwllheli RNLI Chairman Gerallt Williams said: ‘It was fantastic to see our volunteers taking part in such a positive community event, while raising money for an important local cause. We’d like to thank everyone who took part and donated – and a special thanks to our RNLI crew, on shore and afloat, who gave their time freely.’
