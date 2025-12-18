Aberystwyth Pride will return on Saturday 25 April, with a new organising crew to breathe new life into the event.
For 2026, Project LUNA will be organising the festivities, a new community-organised charity working to promote trans inclusion in businesses, groups and community spaces locally.
A Project LUNA spokesperson said on the announcement: “Project LUNA is honoured and excited to announce that we have been invited to organise this year’s Pride celebrations!
“We want to extend our thanks to Pride in Aber for trusting us with this responsibility and for their ongoing commitment to all LGBTQIA+ people across our community.
“Their efforts have helped Pride to grow, change, and remain a vital space for us all.
“This year’s Pride will be grounded in community, visibility, joy, protest and accessibility.
“Despite the short timeline, our commitment is full and unwavering.
Whether you have time, skills, services, space, or ideas to offer, we’d love to hear from you.
“Tell us what you can contribute and any considerations.”
Project LUNA was set up following the Supreme Court ruling this April, which established a legal definition of what a ‘woman’ is, thereby restricting transgender people’s access to certain spaces.
The group formed from protests organised in the area and conversations with local trans people, highlighting “an urgent need for clarity, safety, and community-led support”.
Since then, the group has been creating resources, including a free Safer Venue Scheme training programme that guides businesses on how to be trans-inclusive, as well as training on community action.
If you want to get involved with Aberystwyth Pride 2026, fill in their expression of interest form at https://projectluna.co.uk/pride-2026
