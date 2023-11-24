Video footage shows the scene on Aberystwyth promenade this morning after a council tipper van caught fire.
Emergency services were called to the scene on South Beach promenade, near the harbour, at around 7.17am on Friday morning, after a Ceredigion County Council refuse van caught fire.
Eye witnesses told the Cambrian News that no one was injured as a result of the blaze in the back of the van.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 7.17am on Friday, 24 November, crew from Aberystwyth Fire Station were called to an incident at Aberystwyth South Beach promenade.
"Crew responded to a fire in the rear of local authority refuse tipper van. The fire was contained to the rear refuse section of the van.
"Crew utilised one breathing apparatus set, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
"Crew left the scene at 7.50am."
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: "A fire was encountered this morning in a vehicle used by the county council’s street cleaning team.
"It happened while on-street litter bins were being emptied in the New Promenade Car Park at the southern end of Aberystwyth Promenade.
"Thankfully, there were no injuries to staff or the public and only minor damage caused to the vehicle. The cause of the fire is unknown but not thought to be suspicious.
"The council would like to express its sincere thanks to the Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service for their speedy response to control and extinguish the fire."