Rise in sex offenders living in mid and north Wales
THE number of sex offenders living in mid and north Wales increased over the past three years, new figures show.
Data from the Ministry of Justice shows 587 people convicted of sex crimes were being managed under multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPAs) in the Dyfed-Powys policing area at the end of March this year, up from 562 the previous year, while 1,019 people were being managed in North Wales - up from 1,006.
Dyfed-Powys has seen a year-on-year increase from 514 in 2020 and 494 in 2019, with North Wales also increasing each year from 1,004 in 2020 and 946 in 2019.
The rate of sex offenders among residents in Dyfed-Powys now stands at 126 in 100,000 people – up from 119 in 2021, while in North Wales that number is 165 in 100,000 people – up from 160 in 2021.
Sex offenders now make up 82 per cent of those being managed through MAPPAs across both forces.
There were also 121 violent offenders and nine other dangerous offenders under the arrangements in Dyfed-Powys, along with 218 violent offenders and seven other dangerous offenders in North Wales.
Nationally, 66,741 sex offenders are on MAPPAs, up four per cent on last year and up 65 per cent from 10 years ago.
The rate of sex offenders among the population was 126 per 100,000 at the end of March this year.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The number of sex offenders being monitored increases every year as many are put on the sex offenders register for life when they are convicted.”
The Ministry of Justice also recorded a significant jump in sexual harm prevention orders (SHPOs) last year, which coincided with a 57 per cent increase in the number of people convicted of sexual offences in 2020-21 following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions on courts.
SHPOs are applied when the court believes a protection order is needed to protect the public from sexual harm.
A total of 5,753 SHPOs were handed down nationally in the year to March – up 33 per cent from 4,325 in 2020-21.
Of these, 75 were imposed on offenders in North Wales, and 69 in Dyfed-Powys.
A Home Office spokesperson added they are pleased to see police using SPHOs to target people responsible for “horrific abuse”.
“We have some of the toughest powers in the world to deal with sex offenders, and those that pose a risk of sexual harm, to ensure the public is protected,” they said.
Rachel Almeida, Victim Support assistant director of knowledge and insight, said the charity is “extremely worried” about an increase in sexual violence – and particularly rape – being reported to police nationally.
She said it comes in the context of “poor conviction rates and horrendous court delays”.
Ms Almedia added: “It is vital that these reports are taken seriously and that the justice system has the resources to ensure that victims get the care, support and protection they need – and that justice is served.”
