A pair of kayakers were rescued at sea on Sunday after getting into difficulty off Llangrannog.
At around 4pm on Sunday, New Quay RNLI as tasked by Milford Haven Coastguard to assist two kayakers reported to be in difficulty.
An RNLI lifeguard was already on scene helping the casualties but, due to the prevailing conditions, they were being blown further offshore while assisting them.
New Quay RNLI’s D-class inshore lifeboat, the Will Morgan, launched immediately with three volunteer crew members onboard and made best speed to the location.
On arrival, the crew located the two casualties in a double-seated kayak alongside the RNLI lifeguard on a rescue board. All three were safely brought ashore to Llangrannog beach and no casualty care was required.
The lifeboat crew then returned to recover the kayak and rescue board, transporting both back to the beach before returning to New Quay Lifeboat Station, where the lifeboat was refuelled and made ready for service.
Huw Williams, New Quay RNLI’s volunteer helm, said: “This was a great example of the RNLI working together to help people in difficulty. The lifeguard had already reached the casualties, but the conditions were making it challenging to return safely to shore. Our crew was able to bring everyone back safely and recover the equipment.
“Remember if you see anyone in difficulty in the water or on the shore call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
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