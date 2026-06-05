Aberystwyth RNLI’s Launch Authority, Huw Goodchild, on his first call on service in the role, added: “Our crew were paged at 18:15 and located the vessel quickly. They were able to evacuate the casualty to safety but due to the challenging conditions we were unable to bring the vessel into Aberystwyth harbour, so we were grateful to the team in New Quay for launching to assist us in the rescue and use the larger lifeboat.”