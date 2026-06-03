A heat-related incident near Dolgellau has led to a warning for walkers to take care in hot weather.
During recent hot weather, Snowdonia Search & Rescue was called to help a man who suddenly become unwell whilst walking on the Precipice Walk.
“After assessment by the team's Casualty Carer, it was clear he was suffering from a heat-related illness and required urgent medical treatment as his condition continued to deteriorate,” a team spokesperson said.
“The Coastguard helicopter was requested and quickly arrived on scene, transporting the casualty to Ysbyty Gwynedd for further care.
“We hope he has made a full recovery. This is also a reminder that heat-related illness can affect anyone. So, stay hydrated, take regular breaks, and stay safe in the heat.”
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