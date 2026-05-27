A man arrested in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man in Barmouth has been released on bail as investigations continue.
The man sadly died following an incident in the water at the beach in Barmouth on Monday, 25 May.
His family are being supported by specialist officers.
A 24-year-old man from the Birmingham area who was arrested has since been released on bail whilst he assists officers with their enquiries.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Chris Bell said: “I would like to thank all members of the public who assisted the man on the beach on Monday, and to everybody who has contacted us since.
“We have received an overwhelming response from the public, which is incredibly helpful to our enquiries.
“I am continuing to urge anybody with who was at Barmouth beach on Monday 25 May and witnessed the incident, and hasn’t already spoken to police, to get in touch.
“I am also re-appealing to anybody who was on the beach between 2pm and 4pm who took any photos and videos to send them to us as soon as possible. We are interested in all photos or videos taken on any part of the beach during the afternoon.
“Any image could be relevant to our investigation.
“My thoughts remain with the man's family at this difficult time.”
There will continue to be an increased police presence in the Barmouth area today for reassurance purposes.
Anybody who was at Barmouth beach and witnessed the incident or has any photos or footage is urged to upload them to our Major incident Police Portal here: https://orlo.uk/CdEqy
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