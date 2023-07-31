Ceredigion lifeguards and Cardigan lifeboat crew have worked together to rescue casualties from capsized sailing boats in Cardigan Bay.
On 13 June at around 4pm Senior Lifeguard Lowri patrolling at Aberporth Beach witnessed a sailing boat capsize off Dyffryn Beach.
Lowri asked Lifeguard Amana to head straight out on a rescue board to see if the casualties were able to right their boat.
It quickly became clear that they required assistance, so Lowri asked Lifeguard Ela to also go out to help Amana with the casualties.
There was a strong offshore wind that began blowing the lifeguards and casualties around the corner towards Tresaith.
As they blew further around the corner, Lowri lost communication with Ela and Amana so called HM Coastguard to request their assistance. The Coastguard tasked both Cardigan and New Quay lifeboats as well as Cardigan Coastguard Rescue Team.
Lifeguards Amana and Ela remained with the casualties, one of whom was losing consciousness and was confused. They continued to drift towards Tresaith Beach. They eventually drifted far enough to communicate with the lifeguards on Tresaith via their radios.
Tresaith Lifeguards Hannah Pusey and Tom Rees were then able to relay information regarding the casualties’ location and their condition directly to the Coastguard. Lifeguards Amana and Ela continued to support the casualties whilst awaiting the arrival of the lifeboat.
One of the casualty’s response levels were declining rapidly.
He was unable to hold onto his boat or to get on the rescue board so had to be physically supported by the lifeguards. He was exhausted and very cold.
Cardigan lifeboat reached the scene and took both the casualties and the lifeguards back to Dyffryn Beach. Fortunately, the ambulance was waiting on arrival, so the casualties were immediately handed over to awaiting paramedics and the Coastguard.
Lifeguard Supervisor Sam Trevor said: "One of the casualty’s condition was declining rapidly when we handed him over to paramedics. Without Amana and Ela’s support the man wouldn’t have had the strength to support himself and would’ve been at serious risk of drowning.’
Cardigan lifeboat crew assisted the other boat owner with re-righting their boat and then towed the vessel back to Dolwen Beach.
The lifeguards were returned to shore and both Cardigan and New Quay lifeboats were stood down and returned to station.
Earlier in the same month, lifeguards at Newport Sands spotted a capsized sailing boat roughly a mile out from the shore. Due to the strong offshore wind the lifeguards were flying the orange windsock.
The two males who’d fallen out of the boat during the capsize struggled to right the boat and sounded a mayday call to Milford Haven Coastguard.
Senior Lifeguard Neve Davies decided against sending a team member to assist, as the boat was a long way outside of the lifeguard’s response zone of 400m and the strong offshore wind would have made the paddle back to shore very challenging.
Fishguard’s all-weather lifeboat and Cardigan’s inshore lifeboat were tasked to the scene. On arrival, Cardigan’s crew picked up the casualties and recovered them to shore.
The lifeguards checked them over to assess whether they required any further medical assistance. They were cared for in the lifeguard unit to warm up and be monitored, before leaving with the appropriate casualty care discharge information.
Peter Austin, Cardigan RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: "Both of these incidents highlight the importance of checking the conditions are safe and suitable before heading out on your chosen craft or activity.
"Please remember to check the tides, wind direction and size of the swell before heading out to sea. Conditions can change very quickly and it’s easy to be caught off guard.
"We always recommend wearing a lifejacket that will help you float and buy you precious time until help arrives. Make sure you always carry a means of calling for help so that if you ever find yourself in difficulty – you can call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
If you get into trouble in the water, remember Float to Live; tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can. Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard.