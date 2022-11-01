RNLI raffle raises amazing £2,500 for lifeboat station
Saturday 5th November 2022 4:00 pm
Drawing the winners of Barmouth RNLI’s raffle: Dawn Owen, coxswain Peter Davies and lifeboat operations manager Mark James – see report left (Picture supplied )
An RNLI Barmouth raffle has raised a fantastic £2,500 to help the lifeboat station continue to save lives.
The local RNLI has thanked everyone who bought a ticket supporting the raffle.
Everyone in the RNLI family would also like to thank Dawn Owen, liaison officer/welfare manager, at Alun Griffiths (Rail Contractors) Ltd who are responsible for the bridge renovation project.
Without Dawn’s dedication in sourcing raffles prizes from her supplies on the bridge’s wood renovation section, the raffle wouldn’t have been possible.
The winners were drawn on Saturday afternoon. All raffle winners have been contacted regarding their prizes.
A list of winning raffle ticket numbers can be obtained on request by messaging the station on Facebook.
