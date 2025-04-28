A woman has been arrested following damage to police vehicles.
This was just one of the arrests made by south Gwynedd police on Friday, 25 April.
Giving a snapshot of what officers faced that night, a police spokesperson said: “A female was arrested by officers in Porthmadog for purposely causing damage to police vehicles.
“She was later interviewed and released under investigation.
“Later a female was arrested for breaching a community protection notice. She will be charged and bailed to appear in court at a later date.
“Officers from Meirionnydd assisted colleagues from the British transport Police and Welsh Ambulance Service following concerns for a male in Barmouth. He was subsequently transported to Ysbyty Gwynedd.”