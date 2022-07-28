Road reopens after lorry collides with building in Llanarth
THE A487 in Llanarth has reopened after a collision shut the road for most of this morning.
The road was closed at around 5am this morning after a lorry collided with a building in Llanarth.
The trunk road was closed for several hours as a result of the collision with emergency services and recovery vehicles in attendance.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police were called after a lorry collided with a building on the A487 at Llanarth, Ceredigion, at about 5am this morning (28 July). “The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, as well as to allow recovery of the lorry.
“Temporary traffic lights have been set up at the scene.
“The road reopened at about 1.45pm.”
No one is believed to have been injured during the incident.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (28 July) at 5:22am, to reports of a road traffic collision on the A487, Llanarth, but were subsequently stood down.”
