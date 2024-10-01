THE lifeboat crew at Borth demonstrated just how important their service is during a ceremony to welcome the RNLI’s commemorative scroll on Friday.
The crew and guests had gathered to welcome the scroll, which is touring the UK to mark the charity’s 200th anniversary.
As they were gathered, the crew was tasked to launch for two bodyboarders caught in a rip current at the southern end of Borth beach.
The pair had signalled for help and the wife of one of the casualties had called 999, asking for the Coastguard.
At the same time, a local surf instructor had seen the pair in difficulty and had gone in to support them.
Given that a large number of the crew were already at the station, this led to an especially quick response time and launch of the newly arrived D class inshore lifeboat, Annie Lizzie.
Upon reaching the scene, one body boarder had made their own way to shore and the other was being assisted by the surf instructor.
The casualty and surf instructor were both taken aboard and returned to shore safely.
Both casualties appeared to be well despite having swallowed some water, so were advised to attend the local accident and emergency unit if they felt unwell over the next couple of days.
Dave Reynolds, Borth RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “Even though the casualties were reasonably close to shore, the rough sea and strong rip made for challenging surf conditions.
“The quick-thinking and response of the partner on the shore, who spotted the pair in trouble and called 999, prevented the incident being more serious.
“If you ever spot anyone in difficulty in the water – always call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If you find yourself caught in a rip current remember Float to Live.
“Tilt you head back with your ears submerged.
“Relax and try to breathe normally, move your hands to help you stay afloat. It’s OK if your legs sink as we all float differently.
“Spread your arms and legs out and at that point if you can, shout and wave for help or swim to safety.”