The search for a missing man on the river Teifi is expected to continue this morning (Tuesday).
Emergency services scoured the river in Cardigan on Sunday following reports that a man had entered the water at 5.15am, but were stood down overnight.
Police officers, HM Coastguard, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and RNLI all resumed the search on Monday, but were again stood down overnight after the man could not be found.
Dyfed-Powys Police said on Monday night: “Despite extensive searches, the man has not been located.
“Officers have spoken to the family of the man we believe to have entered the water, and they are being supported during the operation.
“The search is expected to resume in the morning (Tuesday).
We’d like to thank those who have helped through the day, and ask that members of the public now stay away from the area – particularly the river banks – for their own safety.”
If you have any information that could help officers, or if you are the person who entered the water and are now safe, please get in touch:
Online: https://orlo.uk/4t3BX
Call: 101
Quote reference 52 of today, January 4.
