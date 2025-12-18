The Royal Opera’s iconic production of La Traviata will be screened live from Covent Garden at Cardigan’s Mwldan on Wednesday, 14 January (6.45pm)
A recorded screening of it will be shown on 18 January (2pm) .
When celebrated Parisian courtesan Violetta is introduced to Alfredo Germont, the two fall madly in love. Though hesitant to leave behind her life of luxury and freedom, Violetta follows her heart, but the young couple’s happiness is short-lived, as the harsh realities of life soon come knocking.
La Traviata features some of opera’s most famous melodies, and is a star vehicle for leading soprano Ermonela Jaho.
In director Richard Eyre’s world of seductive grandeur, the tender and devastating beauty at the centre of Verdi’s opera shines bright.
