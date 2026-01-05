The search for a missing man on the river Teifi continues this morning (Monday).
Emergency services scoured the river in Cardigan on Sunday following reports that a man had entered the water at 5.15am, but were stoof down overnight.
Dyfed-Powys Police said on Sunday night: "Officers, along with colleagues from HM Coastguard, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been at the river since a report was made that a man had entered the water at around 5.15am.
"Despite searching the area on foot, by boat, helicopter and drone, the man has not been located.
"The operation will resume in the morning.
"We’d like to thank those who have helped through the day, and ask that members of the public now stay away from the area – particularly the river banks – for their own safety."
If you have any information that could help officers, or if you are the person who entered the water and are now safe, please get in touch:
Online: https://orlo.uk/4t3BX
Call: 101
Quote reference 52 of today, January 4.
