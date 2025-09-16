Police say a 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a house fire in a rural part of Ceredigion on Monday.
Dyfed-Powys Police was called to a report of a house fire in the rural hamlet of Bwlch-llan during Monday afternoon, 15 September.
The farm has been named locally as Pencwm and is a 60 acre holding about a mile and a half towards Cilcennin in a very isolated setting.
A police spokesperson said: "The damage to the property was extensive and sadly, we can confirm that a body was located at the scene.
"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this tragic time.
"A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody."
The man arrested has been named locally as John Geraint Jones who recently moved to live on the farm.
The victim is believed to be his partner, again named locally as Heather.
Police are still on the scene on Tuesday evening, with tarpaulin up, a forensic team, two marked cars and one unmarked at the farm.
At the scene, two residents on a quad bike didn't want to speak to the Cambrian News, but did say: "This a very tight knight community. We are all hurting."
Another resident who didn't want to be named said: "It all very sad. I'm his best friend."
The closest neighbour to Pencwm in a nearby farmhouse told Cambrian News he was away at cattle mart and was told a postman discovered the fire, adding: "It's a very tragic situation."
Fire crews from Tregaron, Lampeter, Aberaeron, Aberystwyth, New Quay and Llandrindod Wells were called to the fire on Monday at around 2.15pm.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews responded to a fire within a two-storey domestic property, measuring approximately 10 metres by 5 metres, that was attached to a farmhouse.
“Crews were faced with a well-developed fire, with firefighting efforts made harder by the strong winds.
“Crews utilised two hose reel jets, one main jet, thermal imaging cameras, small gear and a light portable pump to extinguish the fire.
“The crews were supported by the attendance of the water bowser from Llandrindod Wells, which provides instant access to 9,000 litres of firefighting water and the aerial appliance from Aberystwyth, which allows firefighting from an elevated position as well as a platform for enhanced situational awareness.
“During the incident, new information made it apparent that one individual was unaccounted for and a body was sadly discovered in the building once the fire had been brought under control.”
Bwlch-llan is a small hamlet in the centre of Ceredigion with Bethania and Penuwch to the north and Abermeurig and Talsarn to the south and is around seven miles from Tregaron.
The farm is a very old, traditional house with farm structures at the rear, one of which has collapsed on itself.
There is an old tractor rusting in the yard and high oak trees surround the property with an unkempt drive leading to the house.
