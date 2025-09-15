The driver of a BMW has been arrested following a serious collision on the A482 between Ciliau Aeron and Ystrad Aeron on Saturday.
The collision at around 4pm on 13 September, involved a white BMW and an articulated lorry and resulted in the three occupants of the BMW sustaining serious injuries, police say.
A police spokesperson said: "The driver of the BMW and one of the passengers was airlifted to hospital.
"The second passenger was taken to hospital by land ambulance. The lorry driver did not sustain any injuries.
"The 27-year-old driver of the white BMW was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been discharged from hospital and is currently in police custody.
"The passenger who was airlifted to hospital remains in a critical but stable condition. The second passenger's injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.