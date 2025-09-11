When Ceredigion harpist Catrin Finch was just five years old, she was taken to a Lampeter Music Club concert given by the glamorous Spanish harpist, Marisa Robles, and the rest, as they say, is history.
By the time Catrin was nine she had scored top marks in the country in her Grade 8 harp exam.
By now she has played all over the world, and collaborates with musicians from non-classical traditions. Her most recent collaboration is with Aoife Ní Bhriain, one of Ireland's foremost traditional fiddle players, and a classical violinist of international stature.
Catrin and Aiofe come to St Peter’s Church, Lampeter on 11 October at 7.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased at https://lampetermusicclub.org.uk/en_gb/concerts/ or on the door.
