Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that a six-month old baby has died following a collision in a west Wales multi-storey car park on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a 6-month-old baby girl has died following a collision on the ground floor of the multi-storey car park in Tenby on January 2.
“Sophia Kelemen, from the Leigh, Manchester area, was taken to hospital but died of her injuries on January 3. Our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.”
The driver of the vehicle involved in the RTC, thirty-three-year-old Flaviu Naghi, from Wigan, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a license and without insurance.
He was charged and remanded to appear before Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, January 4, where he was further remanded to appear before Swansea Crown Court on February 7.
The police spokesperson continued: “He was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving and drug driving and has been released on bail for these offences.
“This is a tragic incident and is a live investigation. We ask that you do not speculate the circumstances.”