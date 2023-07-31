POLICE have launched an appeal following an alleged burglary at a stargazing observatory building in the Elan Valley.
Dyfed-Powys Police says it is investigating an allegation of burglary which occurred at a stargazing observatory building located on the top of Tynllidiart Hill, Elan Valley, Rhayader, Powys.
Sometime between Friday 21 July and Friday 28hJuly, a number of telescopes and eyepieces were stolen from the property.
The missing items are three 25mm Tele Vue Plossl Eyepieces; three 11mm Tele Vue Plossl Eyepieces; a 40mm Tele Vue Plossl Eyepieces; an Astro Essentials Cheshire Collimating Eyepiece; a Baader UHC-S Filter x Sky-Watcher Evostar (telescope) 120 with EQ3-2 Mount; a Sky-Watcher Skyliner 250PX Dobsonian (telescope) and five pairs of Helios Stellar-II 50mm WP Binoculars.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who has been offered the opportunity to purchase such items, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online, by emailing, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20230728-14
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.