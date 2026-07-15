A warning has been issued to people to stay away from a fire in Gwynedd.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service also ask local residents to keep windows and doors closed, as the fire burns at Llanbedr, near Harlech.
A fire service spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance at a fire near Llanbedr, GwyneddWe are asking people to keep away from the area and for local residents to keep windows and doors closed.
It has been a busy week for the fire service. On Monday we reported on crews fighting fires in the Rhinogydd mountain range, Harlech, and at Conwy Mountain near Capelulo, and Braichmelyn Forestry, Bethesda.
Yesterday, Tuesday, 14 July, they battled a blaze in Bala.
A fire service spokesperson said today: “Crews were called to a vehicle fire in Llanfor, Bala at 17:33 yesterday. The stop message was received at 19:34.”
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